Woman cycles naked in London for charity

A woman stripped naked in the cold to cycle ten miles around London for charity. Kerri Barnes has raised more than £8,000 after braving the cold and cycling on Sunday, Nov 29, wearing nothing but underwear. Kerri set out to fundraise for mental health charity Mind, having lost a cousin to suicide and seeing the shocking statistics around it.

But the idea of going naked on a bicycle was not exactly her initial idea. It was not until her housemate joked a naked bike ride was an option that Kerri decided she would give it a go.

