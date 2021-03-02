Woman exposes breasts in protest against lockdown in Thessaloniki

It the 3rd incident of stripping in the city in a week

It seems the phenomenon of women shedding their clothes in Thessaloniki is…catching on, as in the third incident in just a week, a young lady exposed her breasts protesting against the Covid-19 lockdown.

The woman left passers-by at the city’s White Tower landmark stunned when she lifted her blouse to display her bare breasts in full view. Her stunt reportedly happened on Sunday in broad daylight.

This is the third similar incident in the city, as about a week ago, a woman stripped and threw her clothes at a kiosk and started walking naked, while on Sunday night in the city centre, another woman was found walking around without clothes in downtown Thessaloniki for no apparent reason.