A video shows the moment a woman fractured her ankle – after taking a running jump into a frozen lake.
Footage shows the unnamed woman stripping to her underwear before discarding her hat and running across a boardwalk towards the lake in Russia.
She can be seen leaping in a ‘bomb’ position – holding her hands under her knees – before slamming into the rock-hard ice coating the stretch of water.
Woman fractures ankle after leaping into frozen lake (video)
The incident happened in Russia
