Woman gives birth twice in a month

When a woman in Bangladesh gave birth to her first child in February, everything seemed pretty normal. But she shocked her doctors when she went into labor again only about a month later, this time giving birth to twins, according to news reports.

How is this possible? The woman had two uteruses, a condition called uterus didelphys, and she was carrying babies in both wombs.

The 20-year-old woman first gave birth to a baby boy in late February, and was released from the hospital after a normal delivery, according to CNN.

But 26 days later, she started having lower abnormal pain, and went to a different hospital. That’s when doctors performed an ultrasound and saw that she had two uteruses, and was carrying twins in one of them. The doctors performed an emergency cesarean section to deliver the twins.

