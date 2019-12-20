Woman interrupts wedding, tell the groom she loves him and attacks the bride (video)

A woman interrupted a wedding and began shouting at the groom that he cannot get married because she ‘loves’ him, before appearing to attack the bride.

The video has been wildly shared on social media and is said to have been recorded at a wedding ceremony in Mexico City.

The footage shows who the woman, who has not been named in reports, bursting into the ballroom where the wedding ceremony is taking place shouting ‘Richard you cannot get married’.

Reports said she was also heard shouting ‘I love you, you cannot marry’.

more at dailymail.co.uk