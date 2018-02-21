Woman kicked off Emirates flight after complaining about period pain

“They didn’t have anyone look her over. They just contacted a medical team in the US and they said Beth couldn’t fly”

A woman was told to leave an Emirates flight after she complained to her boyfriend about period pain.

Cabin crew reportedly overheard Beth Evans, 24, telling her boyfriend Joshua Moran, 26, about her stomach cramps. The couple were then asked to leave the plane, which was flying from Birmingham to Dubai on Saturday, and had to spend £250 each to rebook their flights.

According to Emirates, Evans had “mentioned she was feeling unwell” and cabin crew did not want to “endanger” her health by allowing her to remain on the seven hour flight.

According to The Sun, teaching assistant Evans told cabin crew the pain she was experiencing was a “one out of 10” when sitting down, saying she was happy to stay on the long-haul flight. However, the couple were still told to leave the plane.

“To be kicked off for period pains, it was madness. Beth was in tears and getting upset when the hostess was asking her questions,” Moran, who is a barber, told the paper. “They didn’t have anyone look her over. They just contacted a medical team in the US and they said Beth couldn’t fly.”

In a statement given to HuffPost UK, an Emirates spokesperson confirmed Evans was removed from flight EK40 on Saturday 17 February due to “a medical emergency”.

“The passenger alerted the crew onboard that she was suffering from discomfort and pain and mentioned that she was feeling unwell,” they said.

“The captain made the decision to request medical support and offload Ms Evans so she could access medical assistance as needed. The safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance and we would not have wanted to endanger Ms Evans by delaying medical help had she worsened during the seven hour flight to Dubai.

“We hope Ms Evans felt better soon and look forward to welcoming her onboard again soon.”

