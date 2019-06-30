Woman kicked off plane for wearing “provocative” top (photos)

A woman was kicked off a flight after cabin crew told her to change her low-cut and see-through top.
Mum-of-two Harriet Osborne, 31, says she burst into tears after she was made to feel “cheap” when she was told her top was too revealing.
A source claimed some passengers complained to the crew that they could see Harriet’s nipples, but she said she was wearing nipple covers and tape.
She said she covered up with a mate’s jumper but was not allowed back on.
Easyjet say she behaved “disruptively towards a member of our crew.”
“The crew were horrible and made me feel cheap. This air hostess confronted me in front of the whole plane and said I wasn’t allowed on in that top”, Harriet said.
source: mirror.co.uk