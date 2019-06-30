Woman kicked off plane for wearing “provocative” top (photos)

The mum of two said she covered he nipples up

A woman was kicked off a flight after cabin crew told her to change her low-cut and see-through top.

Mum-of-two Harriet Osborne, 31, says she burst into tears after she was made to feel “cheap” when she was told her top was too revealing.

A source claimed some pass­engers complained to the crew that they could see Harriet’s nipples, but she said she was wearing nipple covers and tape.

She said she covered up with a mate’s jumper but was not allowed back on.

Easyjet say she behaved “disruptively towards a member of our crew.”

“The crew were horrible and made me feel cheap. This air hostess confronted me in front of the whole plane and said I wasn’t allowed on in that top”, Harriet said.

source: mirror.co.uk