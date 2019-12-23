Woman mauled to death by her pit bull while suffering seizure

Her daughter told police not to kill the dog

A 44-year-old Somerset woman died Friday after she was mauled by her family dog while having a seizure, authorities said.

Police received a call about 5:20 p.m. Friday from the daughter of Melissa Astacio, who said her mother was having a seizure inside their Lees River Avenue home in Somerset.

As she was seizing, their dog, an 8-year-old pit bull, began to attack.

Police who responded were forced to Taser the dog before paramedics were able to assist Astacio, according to a press release from the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Astacio, who was known to suffer seizures, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The pit bull was taken by Swansea Animal Control and placed in quarantine.

Police said Saturday no foul play was suspected. An investigation remains ongoing.

Dr. Terri Bright, director of behavior services at MSPCA-Angell, called the incident “just one of those terrible tragedies.”

“It’s just so tragic and there are so many factors that can go into an incident like this that I hope will be thoroughly investigated beyond breed,” Bright said, adding, “It’s pretty rare for a person to be killed by their dog, really.”

