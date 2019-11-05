Woman “ordered underaged girls” to be gangraped by pedophiles for cash

A mother in Texas reportedly ordered two underage girls to let pedophiles rape them for money, then demanded the cash afterward, police say.

Victoria Nicole Bautista, 29, reportedly began pimping out the 11-year-old girl and another 16-year-old girl after taking them to a motel in Mesquite, Texas, in March. Once there, Bautista told the girls they had to go outside and ‘have sex’ with three men who’d arrived in a black Mercedes, it is alleged.

Both girls complied, and were given cash by the three men – the driver, his cousin, and another pal – before being fondled and raped by the trio. Afterwards, the children ran from the car back into the hotel, where Bautista is said to have demanded the cash, without asking the sex abuse victims if they were okay.

Bautista is said to have subjected the girls to further sex abuse at the hands of the driver, his cousin, and a new third man ‘at least every two weeks.’ Her relationship with her alleged victims’ has not been disclosed to protect their identities.

The woman is being held in custody with a $200,000 bond at Dallas County Jail.

