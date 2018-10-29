Woman poses in selfie with bleeding husband after she stabbed him!

A woman in Siberia stabbed her ex-husband with a knife and – instead of calling the emergency services – took a selfie with her blood-soaked victim and sent the picture to friends, admitting that it made her look like “a beast.”

The story unfolded in the Siberian city of Surgut this October, following a boozy argument between the former couple, who have been identified by media only as Olga and Oleg.

The row escalated and, at some point of the alcohol-fueled discussion, “the man attempted to strangle” his ex-wife, police said in a statement published by local media. In an attempt to defend herself, Olga grabbed a knife and stabbed Oleg.

