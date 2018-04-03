Woman raped at football match in Sweden

A woman was allegedly raped in the toilet of a football stadium during a top-flight Swedish game, according to police

The woman alleges she was raped inside Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena on Sunday, Scandinavian reports say.

The incident occurred as top-flight home side Hammarby IF took on IK Sirius on the opening day of the Allsvenskan season. Swedish media are speculating the incident could lead to a suspension of the league.

She was taken to hospital for her injuries, according to reports.

Anna Westberg, of Stockholm Police, told Expressen: “At present, there are unclear circumstances around this.”

She added: “A report of rape has been established as a crime in a series of others in connection with the match today.”

Westberg was referring to a spate of other crimes allegedly committed during the game including causing damage to the stands, drunken behaviour and other forms of disorderly behaviour.

Police added in a statement: “One report of rape.

“The suspected rape is reported to have taken place in a toilet in the arena.

