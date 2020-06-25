Woman saves family from drowning while topless

A woman in the UK is being praised as a hero after saving a family from drowning – while topless.

Jessica Layton, 28, from Penzance, Cornwall, was sunbathing on naturist beach near Porthcurno on Tuesday when the drama unfolded.

The hero told local media outlet Cornwall Live : “It was just after 3pm and the tide was coming in. I decided to go for a final dip before going home.”

“I was topless in the sea when I saw two young women struggling to swim near rocks.

“Another member of the family ran in to help them and she started struggling too.

“I swam towards them and thought ‘oh s**t’ as I realised how strong the rip current was.

“I was struggling myself and they were panicking, which wasn’t ideal in a situation like that.”

The incident involved two sisters and a cousin.

Layton, an actor, and singer is a regular on the nudist beach and says people watching her rescue may have seen a lot more.

