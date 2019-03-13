Woman suffers stroke during oral sex

She was taken to the hospital

A woman passed out mid-oral sex sesh after her imminent orgasm caused a small stroke.

The unnamed 44-year-old was enjoying the fruits of her lover’s labour when she lost consciousness for two to three minutes.

He rushed her to A&E fearing she had suffered a fit.

When they arrived, the man told medics his partner’s body had gone stiff during the episode.

She felt sick when she arrived at hospital, and was suffering a nasty headache which she scored as a six out of ten on the pain scale.

Doctors led by Yunus Gokdogan at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital wrote in a BMJ case report: ” On closer history taking, the patient reported nearing orgasm while receiving oral sex from her partner before losing consciousness.

“Her partner estimated she was unconscious for two to three minutes, with no convulsive activity reported.

“She had otherwise been well preceding the event.”

Given the woman’s symptoms – including the headache – Mr Gokdogan’s team sent her for a CT scan.

It revealed a “trace of acute subarachnoid blood” – that is a type of stroke, that causes bleeding in the space around the brain.

The patient’s bleed was caused by a small aneurysm, a bulge on a blood vessel like a balloon or bubble that bursts.

