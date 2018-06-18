Woman swallowed alive by giant python while gardening! (warning! graphic video)

An Indonesian woman has been cut out of the stomach of a huge python after the snake ate her alive while she was gardening.

The gruesome video shows dozens of locals surrounding the snake and dissecting its stomach to retrieve the lifeless body of the mother-of-two Wa Tiba, 54

The alarm was raised when her two children came across her sandals, machete and torch near a patch of bushes that appeared ruffled.

The boys saw the huge python which was barely able to move – having swallowed the woman whole.

Villagers cut open the 23-foot python on the island of Muna, Southeast Sulawesi, to retrieve the body.

The shocking scene was captured by locals near where the victim disappeared, which has left neighbours terrified and “praying for their lives”.

