Woman takes bath in Roman Baths in Britain risking brain eating disease (video)

2000-year-old Roman Baths in the English city of Bath have been closed for public bathing since 1978 after a girl died of a meningitis-related illness. But nevertheless, an exhibitionist in a somewhat desperate cry for attention took a three-hour dip this week and while she is described in a Somerset Live article as a “bit of a hippy” it should maybe have read “a bit dippy” – as she actually put her life on the line.

Tourists at the scene took photos of the woman and one visitor said staff members “painstaking tried to negotiate her out”. After she finally did step out members of the crowd applauded her as she was escorted from the baths. It was only in May that another Somerset Live report told of ‘Extinction Rebellion’ protesters taking a publicity-seeking dip into the Bath waters while campaigning about the lack of government action on climate change.

more at ancient-origins.net