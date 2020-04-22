Woman ‘wakes up’ in a body bag after being declared dead by mistake!

A Paraguayan woman had the shock of her life when she reportedly woke up in a body bag – after being declared dead. Gladys Rodríguez Duarte was set to be prepared for a service hours later, with her family already informed that she was dead.

On Saturday, the married mother had gone to San Fernando Clinic, in the city of Coronel Oviedo, because her already high blood pressure was increasing, according to Mail Online, which reported that she is 50-years-old. Local media have said she is in fact 46.

About two hours after she arrived, a doctor confirmed Mrs Rodríguez Duarte’s death to her husband Maximino Duarte Ferreira and daughter Sandra Duarte. But staff at a funeral parlour then found her moving inside a body bag when she was unloaded.

