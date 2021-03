It is the second similar incident in a week

A woman was spotted walking naked in downtown Thessaloniki.

This is the second incident, after another woman last week was also seen walking without her clothes in the streets of the city.

The incident happened last night and the woman was recorded walking on Mitropoleos Street at the height of Aristotelous, where due to the traffic ban, very few citizens located her.

A few days ago on Tsimiski Street, a woman threw her clothes at a kiosk and started walking around naked.