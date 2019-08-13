Woman with slit throat found in Sydney

Police found a woman’s body inside an apartment complex in Australia’s most populous city. Her death is said to be “linked” to the stabbing attack during which the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” before being arrested.

The woman’s body was discovered with a slit throat, police confirmed to multiple news outlets. It happened hours after a man armed with a knife went on a rampage in Sydney, injuring two female bystanders. Police believe the body is “linked” to this incident.

The suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” and “shoot me” before a group of locals subdued and pinned him to the ground. He was then arrested and is now in custody.

