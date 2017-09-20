Women raid Interior Ministry in Athens demanding more public nursery schools

The women were members of the Association of Greece’s Women and the Municipality Workers’ Union (OTA)

Women raided the Interior Ministry in Athens demanding more places in nursery schools and scrapping all forms of parents’ contributions. The women said they forcefully entered the ministry because nobody from the political leadership would meet with them.

The women were members of the Association of Greece’s Women and the Municipality Workers’ Union (OTA). Among the protesters were also male unionists – as expected.

Among their demands are:

– exclusively public nursery schools

– scrapping any form of contributions for parents

– full time personnel with full labor and social security rights

– permanent working positions

