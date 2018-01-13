Women see more porn videos than men – Why is this happening?

You may think that men see more porn than women, but a recent survey shows exactly the opposite.

Until recently, porn was mainly a male sport, however according to a new research that has garnered information from Porn Hub and XHamster (one of the most popular porn sites) reveals that the percentage of women watching porn movies has risen sharply in 2017.

At a global level, Saudi Arabia (11%) and South Africa (23%) are the countries with the highest rise. However, China saw a 28% decrease in female users and Australia 17%.

The survey also notes that one in three women admits they see porn once a week from their mobile phone.

As the survey notes, the predominant word used by women in the US in their quests is “Daddy”.

In addition, 70% of women aged between 25-30 visit Pornhub from their cell phone and the majority logs in after midnight, specifically between 3:00 and 5:00 at dawn.

Most women noted that they see porn for many different reasons, including curiosity!

Source: thegreekobserver.com