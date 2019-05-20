Women’s March has launched a campaign to ban President Trump from all social media

Almost 300,000 people have signed the petition

The Women’s March has launched a campaign to ban President Trump from all social media.

The far-left group prepared a petition to ban Trump from Twitter and Facebook, which has amassed nearly 300,000 signatures, to be delivered Monday to the Twitter headquarters in San Fransisco and New York City.

UPDATE: almost 300,000 people have added their names to the petition to #SuspendTrump from @Twitter. We’ll be delivering these signatures to Twitter headquarters in NYC and San Francisco tomorrow. Links to join the petition delivery actions below ⬇ https://t.co/RiEupuUkVz — Women’s March (@womensmarch) May 19, 2019

The Soros-backed group claimed that Trump “violated Twitter’s Hateful Conduct Policy” by “threatening violence,” and “spreading conspiracy theories.”

“Trump has repeatedly violated Twitter’s Hateful Conduct policy, from threatening violence to using hateful imagery to spreading conspiracy theories about protected categories of people,” the group said in a Facebook statement.

“It’s time for the company to take action and suspend his personal account.”