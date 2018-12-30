World Antarctic scientists record “eerie” sounds of space (audio)

Scientists at a research station in Antarctica recorded “eerie” sounds from space using an antenna which lies beneath the Earth’s geomagnetic field lines.

The team at the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) used a receiver at the Halley Research Station in Antarctica to detect signals from lightning activity and space storms.

Researchers then turned the signals into audio that can be heard by the human hear.

Each lightning flash on Earth emits a short pulse of radio waves, some of which leak into space, researchers said.

Once in space, the waves are guided by the Earth’s magnetic field to the opposite hemisphere.

This activity emits a tone known as “whistlers”.