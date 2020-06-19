World gymnast champion Petrounias shares cute photo of daughter on social media

Multiple World and Olympic Champion Lefteris Petrounias is crazy over his little daughter and cannot hide it.

Rings gymnast Lefteris Petrounias and wife Vasiliki Millousi had their first child a few months ago and the new addition to the family has brought them immense joy.

The baby is often the focus of the Greek world champion’s posts on his social media, as he shares with his fans his moments with her.

In his most recent post, the leading Greek athlete uploaded a cute photo with his daughter, writing in the caption: “You may never get involved with the rings, but I will definitely teach you what they are all about”!