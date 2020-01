The World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing has been postponed by a year to March 2021 because of the coronavirus, which has now infected around 6,000 people worldwide and caused 132 deaths.

The outbreak of what has been identified as a new coronavirus strain began at a seafood market in Wuhan in central China last December before quickly spreading across the country. The number of those infected has exceeded 6,000. There have been more than 130 fatalities.