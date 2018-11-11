World leaders gather in Paris for the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI (photos)

In the presence of 70 Heads of State and Governments, including Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, the main ceremony of the 100th anniversary of the Treaty that ended the First World War was held in the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

State leaders, including Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, were received by Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at the presidential palace of Elysees on Sunday afternoon.

The leaders then moved to the Arc de Triomphe.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted each other with a handshake at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

The ceremony took place under draconian measures.

The Russian President cordially welcomed his American counterpart, even raising his thumb in the familiar gesture of approval, while Tramp smiled back.

Trump welcomed his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel and Moroccan King Mohammed 6th. Putin, who arrived last, also shook hands with the leaders of France and Germany.