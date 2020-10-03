World Leaders Who Contracted Covid-19 (infographic)

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he and his wife, Melania Trump, have contracted the coronavirus after traveling with one of his advisors, Hope Hicks, who tested positive last Wednesday. The president, who is currently immersed in an election campaign, will have to undergo quarantine, a month before the election, which will be held on November 3. As this infographic shows though, Donald Trump is not the only world leader whose coronavirus test has been positive.

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, was the first major political leader to make his diagnosis of Covid-19 public, on March 27. Johnson was hospitalized for a week and spent three nights in intensive care until he took up his post again on April 27. The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, also announced that he had contracted the disease on June 7. Only two days later, the interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, announced her positive test result. Two more Latin American leaders, Honduran Juan Orlando Hernández and Guatemalan Alejandro Giammattei, also tested positive for Covid-19 in July and September, respectively.

