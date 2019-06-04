World marks 30 years since Tiananmen massacre as China censors all mention

As commemorations for the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre take place worldwide Tuesday, any coverage or discussion of the event will be tightly censored in China .

In central Taipei, capital of self-ruled Taiwan, a massive inflatable version of the iconic “Tank Man,” who defied the military as they entered Tiananmen Square, has been on display for several weeks.

On Monday, Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council called on Beijing to “face up to historical mistakes and apologize as soon as possible for the crackdown.”

“In the past 30 years, Beijing lacked the courage to calmly reflect on the historical significance of the June 4th Incident,” the council’s statement said. “Rather, they blocked the information and distorted the truth about it and tried to conceal the crime.”