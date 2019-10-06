World’s 26 wealthiest have as much as the poorest 50% (infographic)

Climate change and its possible catastrophic effects on the planet, has been in the spotlight recently, not least because of the impassioned speech of teen activist Greta Thunberg in New York. But one of the most pressing global matters that still plagues the world is the rising income inequality.

Oxfam released a report last year to draw attention to global economic inequality. The report found that there are now more billionaires than ever before. In 2018 there were 2,208 billionaires, just about double the number of billionaires there were in 2008. The concentration of wealth for the world’s wealthiest has also heightened over the past year. In 2017, 43 of the wealthiest people had as much wealth as the poorest poorest half of the world’s population. By 2018, it only took 26 of the world’s wealthiest people to equal the amount of wealth that the 3.8 billion poorest people on the planet hold.

source statista