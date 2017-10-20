World’s biggest sex heist in Berlin sees 50,000-worth of dildos stolen!

Thieves have stolen some 50,000-worth euros of dildos in the world’s biggest sex toy heist at an erotic fair in Berlin.

The bizarre crime happened at the annual Venus-Berlin exhibition in Germany this week.

Staff from one of the exhibitors – Fun Toys London – were packing up their stand at the end of the fair when the items disappeared, the company said.

Fun Toys representative Jack Romanski told The Mirror: “When we arrived to load products into the truck, we saw… that all of the Fun Toy products, worth over $60,000 (£45,000) had been stolen.

“Only the brochures, bags and two boxes with testers were left.”

The British company took to Facebook to reveal the “devastating” loss.

In a lengthy post, Fun Toys said the heist was “the largest recorded theft of sex toys in history”.

The company also accused the organisers of Venus-Berlin of being unhelpful.

It claims it is still trying to get its hands on CCTV footage to solve the riddle of who stole the sex toys.

source: thesun.co.uk