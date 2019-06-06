World’s first 360-degree infinity pool to be built on a London skyscraper

The world’s first rooftop infinity swimming pool with a 360-degree view of London is set to be built on top of a skyscraper in London.

New plans reveal the heart-stopping design which features four transparent walls and a clear bottom on top of 55-storey building.

The pool, called Infinity London, was designed by Compass Pools and would feature on top of a luxury hotel in the centre of the city.

Not only would it have an unobstructed view of the city, but there would also be a see-through acrylic bottom section in the middle of the swimming pool which has a view looking to the ground.

To get into the swimming pool, the designers explained a James Bond-esque spiral staircase would emerge from the bottom of it.

