World’s largest pocket-sized SSD can hold a whopping 8TB

SanDisk recently made quite a splash at CES 2020, unveiling a prototype for a pocket-sized SSD that can hold up to a whopping 8TB, making it the world’s highest capacity device in its class.

And it’s not just its size, both externally and internally, that is impressive. It also features an incredibly fast SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps interface capable of transferring large files.

Western Digital hasn’t offered any hints regarding pricing and availability, though, many expect this thing to reach four figures given its high capacity and portability.

source