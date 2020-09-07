“World’s loneliest elephant” to be given new life after decades of neglect

Kaavan spent more than 30 years in Islamabad’s notorious Marghazar Zoo before catching the attention of campaigners

An elephant that lives alone under horrendous conditions in a Pakistan zoo will finally be granted the chance of a better life, the animal welfare group aiding the move said on Saturday.

Dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant” by animal rights activists, Kaavan spent more than 30 years in Islamabad’s notorious Marghazar Zoo before catching the attention of campaigners — including Cher — who began lobbying for his relocation around four years ago.

Martin Bauer, a spokesperson for animal welfare campaign group Four Paws, said Kaavan has been finally given medical approval to travel, most likely to an animal sanctuary in Cambodia, where the elephant will find companionship and better conditions.

Wildlife experts from Four Paws inspected the elephant upon invitation by local authorities, Mr Bauer said. Kaavan underwent a full medical examination at the zoo on Friday and was found to be malnourished.

“Due to malnutrition and lack of physical exercise Kaavan shows visible signs of obesity. Also, his nails are cracked and malformed which can be attributed to the inappropriate flooring and structure of his enclosure,” said Dr Amir Khalil, a veterinarian with Four Paws.

