The Las Vegas strip shooting on Sunday was the worst such incident in recent U.S. history. 59 people died at a country music festival when an assailant opened fire from a hotel room overlooking the venue. More than 500 people were injured in the attack and the ensuing chaos.

Only last year, there was a similar such incident at a night club in Orlando, Florida, where 49 people lost their lives in a mass shooting.

source: statista