Worst MMA winner gets karma for front-flipping off knocked-out fighter (VIDEO)

One of the most bizarre scenes you’ll see inside the cage

Winning your first ever MMA fight is a fantastic cause for celebration. But Drew Chatman’s choice in celebration cost him the victory he’d just achieved.

In some of the most bizarre scenes you’ll see inside the cage, Chatman won his first bout after opponent Irvins Ayala knocked himself out.

As Chatman lay on his back, Ayala tried to throw a hammerfist, but his chin caught the knee of Chatman on his way down and turned his own lights out.

After the referee waved off the fight and awarded the victory to Chatman, he stood on the back of his passed-out opponent and attempted a front flip.

The completely unnecessary and disrespectful act got Chatman a disqualification and handed the win instead to Ayala.

The fight was a preliminary ahead of the LFA 36 main card, which saw all seven fights on the card end in remarkable fashion.

Corey Turner barely had time to blink as Taylor Johnson mobbed him before taking him to the canvas and ending the opening fight after only 36 seconds.

While the knockouts came thick and fast, the most notable win of the night came when Ricky Simon defended his LFA title in comprehensive fashion.

Needing only 59 seconds to dispatch of challenger Vinicius Zani, Simon sent him crashing to the canvas with some vicious hooks that connected right on the chin.

It was an easy night at the office for the judges, as not one fight managed to go the distance, a dream card the UFC would love to have.

Source: nypost