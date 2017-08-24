“Would you accept the ‘invader’ to keep troops on you land and to guarantee your citizenship and rule of law”?

Four Cypriot MEP’s are pointing out the obvious to Europe

Last Monday, 21 August 2017, four Cypriot Members of the European Parliament, Lefteris Christoforou – EPP, Costas Mavrides – S&D, Demetris Papadakis – S&D, and Eleni Theocharous – ECR, sent a joint letter to their colleagues in the European Union.

The r that: “given that Mr. Eide is running for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections in Norway, would he accept, as he advised for Cyprus, Norway’s “invader” to keep troops on Norway’s land and to guarantee their citizenship and rule of law?”. Would you (MEP’s) accept the invader’s troops to guarantee your land”?

As a reminder, this attempt began ten days ago, when mignatiou.com reported that Mr. Nicos Antoniades (Political Marketing Consultant) sent a similar letter to all the Norwegian Members of the Parliament with Mr. Costas Mavrides, the Cypriot MEP (Democratic Party) to introduce the letter in front of his colleagues (above) who co-signed the letter.

It is worth mentioning that Mr. Neoclis Silikiotis and Mr. Takis Hadjigeorgiou (MEP’s – AKEL party) did not sign the letter.

The letter was also notified to the General Secretary of the UN, Mr. Antonio Guterres.

Please read the letter as it was sent to all the European Union Parliamentary Members.

Dear colleagues, Given the latest terrorist attacks in Barcelona and elsewhere, we express our deepest sorrow but stand united against the dark forces of brutality and reiterate that an attack on any Member-State is an attack on EU. Regarding Cyprus, since the 1974 invasion by Turkey and continuing occupation of almost half of the country, several attempts were made to find a settlement. The most recent one began two years ago when former General Secretary of the UN, Mr. Ban Ki-moon appointed Mr. Espen Barth Eide as his Special Adviser to the Cyprus problem. Even though the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Anastasiades made several attempts and many painful compromises to reach a solution, unfortunately, once more, Turkey insisted on keeping its troops and guarantees in the Cypriot land. The new UN Secretary-General, Mr. Antonio Guterres appeared to understand that a normal country -particularly a member of the EU- cannot operate under Turkish guarantees and the presence of Turkish troops. However, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Cavusoglu insisted on a military and guarantor status for Turkey via a final settlement. This resulted in the collapse of the negotiations but Turkey’s role was not fully exposed. Given that Mr. Eide is running for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections in Norway, would he accept, as he advised for Cyprus, Norway’s “invader” to keep troops on Norway’s land and to guarantee their citizenship and rule of law? Dear colleagues, If your country, being a Member-State of the EU, was invaded and occupied, we would support you fully not to accept the invader to keep its troops and become a guarantor of your country. Supporting Cyprus today is helping the EU rule of law to prevail and the world peace tomorrow. Cypriot MEPs:

Lefteris Christoforou – EPP

Costas Mavrides – S&D

Demetris Papadakis – S&D

Eleni Theocharous – ECR

Source