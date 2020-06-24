Would you like Ioanna to serve you a beverage? (photos)

In recent years, brunette beauty, Ioanna Kiose, has been working as a bartender in some of the biggest nightclubs in Athens, causing congestion around her post as men would line up and wait for hours to just get a glass of water from her hands.

Apart from serving her eager customers drinks, sexy Ioanna, is also an avid traveller, as according to her Instagram profile, she has visited 15 countries.

The active beauty with the statuesque figure is a prolific user of social media, frequently sharing hot pics with her faithful followers. To their delight, she does not shy away from posting bikini and lingerie photos in very hot poses.

