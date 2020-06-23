Wow! Beautiful Aphrodite does her name justice (photos)

The daughter of Evelina Papoulia is talented and hot

Evelina Papoulia’s daughter, Aphrodite Liantou, has inherited her mother’s natural beauty as the two look very similar.

Besides taking her mom’s looks, Aphrodite has also taken Evelina’s artistic nature, as she studied music in London and has now returned to Greece and is an active singer and songwriter.

With the advent of summer, beautiful Aphrodite started sharing photos with her Instagram followers showing some of her relaxing moments.

The talented young lady posted photos posing in a hot bikini in a boat and impressing everyone with her flawless and statuesque body.

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Επιμελώς ατημέλητη 👯‍♀️ #summer2020 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aphrodite (@aphrodite_music_) στις 21 Ιούν, 2020 στις 10:47 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. Bohemian vibes🍂 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aphrodite (@aphrodite_music_) στις 14 Ιούν, 2020 στις 4:42 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. #tb #summervibes 🔜🌊 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aphrodite (@aphrodite_music_) στις 4 Απρ, 2020 στις 8:02 πμ PDT

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram. #tb #summervibes 🔜🌊 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Aphrodite (@aphrodite_music_) στις 4 Απρ, 2020 στις 8:02 πμ PDT

also read

US Senator Menedez calls for sanctions against Turkish aggression in Mediterranean

Ionian University receives award for Covid-19 research by Texas Medical Centre