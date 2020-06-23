Wow! Beautiful Aphrodite does her name justice (photos)

Evelina Papoulia’s daughter, Aphrodite Liantou, has inherited her mother’s natural beauty as the two look very similar.
Besides taking her mom’s looks, Aphrodite has also taken Evelina’s artistic nature, as she studied music in London and has now returned to Greece and is an active singer and songwriter.
With the advent of summer, beautiful Aphrodite started sharing photos with her Instagram followers showing some of her relaxing moments.
The talented young lady posted photos posing in a hot bikini in a boat and impressing everyone with her flawless and statuesque body.
“This Love” #backstage 👯♀️ Singer: @aphrodite_music_ Songwriter: @samparmiter Music Production: @oliverryonmusic Directed & edited: @spyros.maltezos cinematography: @billkolok Art Director: @s_dbarbara Choreographer: @despina.lagoudaki Dancers: @despina.lagoudaki & @kakolirimar Make up artists: @theophanouschris @stauropoulouelena Hair artist: @ada.mos Photographer: @aura.photography Production Company: MoveAlice Location: @cinderella_athens
Τι εννοείς δεν άκουσες ακόμα το κομμάτι μου “This Love” ;; Link in my Bio sweetie 🍬 Singer: @aphrodite_music_ Songwriter: @samparmiter Music Production: @oliverryonmusic Directed & edited: @spyros.maltezos cinematography: @billkolok Art Director: @s_dbarbara Choreographer: @despina.lagoudaki Dancers: @despina.lagoudaki & @kakolirimar Make up artists: @theophanouschris @stauropoulouelena Hair artist: @ada.mos Photographer: @aura.photography Production Company: MoveAlice Location: @cinderella_athens
“This Love” OUT MAY 11th Singer: @aphrodite_music_ Songwriter: @samparmiter Music Production: @oliverryonmusic Directed & edited: @spyros.maltezos cinematography: @billkolok Art Director: @s_dbarbara Choreographer: @despina.lagoudaki Dancers: @despina.lagoudaki & @kakolirimar Make up artists: @theophanouschris @stauropoulouelena Hair artist: @ada.mos Photographer: @aura.photography Production Company: MoveAlice Location: @cinderella_athens #thislove#11th #aphrodite #outsoon #may #gum #sunglasses #musicvideo #song #singer #videoclip #glammakeup #90sfashion #70sfashion #funny #glam #glammakeup #disco
