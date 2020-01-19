Wow! Rihanna is a sight for sore eyes in “cartoon” lingerie (photos)

The famous fashion icon is promoting her lingerie line

Rihanna is not known for shying away from provocative appearances. The famous singer and fashion icon has imposed her own unique stylistic choices on the fashion world and explored new boundaries when it comes to lingerie.

This time RiRi returns with a collection dedicated especially to Valentine’s Day. Departing the often “sweet” and romantic type party atmosphere of the lovers’ celebration, she opted for a an extremely sensual and playful style.

In her latest photos she shared with her millions of Instagram followers, Rihanna promoted her brand by posing in front of the camera wearing cartoon underwear.