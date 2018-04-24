WSJ: Greece’s Business Prospects Brighten After Lost Decade

An article in the Wall Street Journal titled “Greece’s Business Prospects Brighten After Lost Decade”, the authors Nektaria Stamouli and Marcus Walker presents the silver lining over the cloud of the catastrophic Greek economic crisis. The piece says the embattled country still has a long way to go before it can recover from the traumatic decade. The drastic financial constraint in exchange for bailout loans caused an economic free fall. GDP fell by 28% and unemployment, while degenerating, remains more than 20% … The SYRIZA government is implementing the creditors’ program.

From the Wall Street Journal:

As economic growth returns to Greece after a decade of crisis, so are some businesses that once wrote the country off.

In late April, food retailer Spar opened two new supermarkets on the islands of Crete and Skiathos, the start of a planned 350-store expansion in Greece.

Only two years ago, the Netherlands-based group abandoned Greece after its local partner in a joint venture went under. It was part of a wave of retail-sector failures in a country where household incomes had fallen by one-third since the beginning of the crisis in 2009.

Greece’s prospects look a lot brighter today. Gross domestic product grew by 1.4% last year, the first substantial annual rise since 2007, led by a sharp rise in investment. Business surveys show activity, new orders and hiring intentions at levels not seen for years. Economists expect around 2% growth this year.

After one of the longest and deepest economic depressions of modern times, Greece is finally starting to recover. If sustained, a Greek recovery would end the last chapter of the eurozone’s crisis even more aptly than the scheduled end of the Athens government’s international bailout this summer.

“The worst is definitely behind us,” said Fivos Karakitsos, chief executive of Spar Hellas. Asset prices have fallen so far that it makes sense for investors to return, he added. “If the current stability in politics and the society continues, we will see growth.”