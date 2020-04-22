Wuhan doctors who were critically ill with coronavirus wake up to find that their skin has turned dark!

Two Chinese doctors who were critically ill with COVID-19 have seen their skin turned dark after being brought back from the brink of death.

Dr Yi Fan and Dr Hu Weifeng, both 42, caught the novel coronavirus while treating patients at the Wuhan Central Hospital in January.

Their abnormal skin colour is caused by hormonal imbalances after their livers were damaged by the virus, their doctor told Chinese state media.

Dr Yi and Dr Hu are colleagues with late whistle-blower Li Wenliang, who was punished for sounding the alarm of the virus and then died of the disease on February 7.

The two medics were both diagnosed on January 18.

See Also:

Warning after infection rate rises in Germany as lockdown measures eased

Read more: daily mail