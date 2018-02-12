WW2 resistance hero Manolis Glezos dismisses use of term Macedonia

With an article in newspaper “Kathimerini”, Manolis Glezos, the talismanic figure on the left takes a stand on the Macedonian name dispute and the stance adopted by the Greek political parties.

The WW2 resistance hero makes it clear in his article that he is unequivocally against the inclusion of the term Macedonia in any name to be used by FYROM. Mr Glezos accuses both the government and opposition parties of clashing in the name of petty partisan interests, disregarding Macedonia. He goes on to heed all parties and the Greek people that the decision to include FYROM into NATO has already been nave by the forces that be while calling for the public to remain united forecasting grave developments over the issue.