WW2 veteran became oldest man to transition to a woman

She told press that she knew she was a woman from 3 years old

A British soldier who served in World War II came out as transgender in 2017 at the age of 90 and started transitioning to become a woman. She is quite possibly the oldest person known to transition in the world.

Patricia Davies of Leicestershire, England, spent 87 years of her life known as “Peter” to the outside world.

Now she says life’s too short to not be who she really is.

Patricia started taking oestrogen to transition.

“It feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. I was living a lie,” she said had told the press. “I have been keeping quiet. I have slowly started to tell some of my neighbours. Everybody said ‘Don’t worry, as long as you’re happy.’”

Davies says she has known she was a woman since the age of three.

“I didn’t want to play with girls’ toys. I didn’t want toy soldiers. I wanted an ironing board,” she said, according to the Mirror. “My mother seemed to go along with it. We went to see ‘Peter Pan’ and I wanted to be a fairy. She made me a wand. She didn’t say it was strange.”