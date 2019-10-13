WWII lesson for Trump: Turkey was in bed with the Nazis

Turkey turned to our side in August 1944 -two months after Normandy- when it appeared that the Nazis were going to lose after all…

The Nazis melted gold dental fillings from concentration camp victims and found the best price for it was in neutral Turkey.

At the same time, Turkey kept selling Germany the chromium ore it needed to build weapons and continue the war.

But in harkening back to World War II in an effort to justify giving Turkey a green light to crush the Kurds, President Donald Trump ignored such damning truths.

He instead said of the Kurds, “They didn’t help us with Normandy.”

Never mind that present day Kurds have suffered thousands of casualties as our most effective allies against ISIS.

Never mind that the Kurds of 1944 were scattered across a half dozen countries in the Middle East and were in no position to help even themselves.

And never mind that Turkey started out World War II pledged to support the Allies only to suddenly switch when it looked like the Nazis would win.

“Turkey began World War II bound to Britain and France by the military alliance of October 1939, moved to non-belligerency in June 1940 after the fall of France, and adopted a policy of ‘active neutrality’ in the spring of 1941 after German occupation of the Balkans and the conclusion of a German-Turkish Treaty of Friendship in June 1941,” notes a 1998 report on Holocaust restitution by the House Committee on Banking and Financial Services.

Read more HERE