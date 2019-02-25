Xiaomi unveils its new 5G smartphone

Xiaomi has just unveiled its first 5G smartphone at MWC 2019 and it’s a reworking of its current flagship, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3.

Unlike the standard Mi Mix 3, the new version will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset inside to allow access to 5G internet.

That’s the top-end chipset we’re seeing in a variety of flagship phones, including versions of the Galaxy S10.

It’s set to support Three’s forthcoming 5G network in the UK as well as Orange in wider European markets.

The exact release date for the Mi Mix 3 5G is unknown, but the company has said it’ll be out around May 2019, while it is expected to retail for €599 for Europe.

more at techradar.com