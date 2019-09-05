Yahoo down in many countries

Users cannot access their mail of the site

YAHOO and Yahoo Mail are down this morning with users seemingly unable to access the popular service and its email.

Yahoo is suffering from a major outage this morning with users unable to access the website or its popular Yahoo Mail service.

The issues began at around 9:30 am (Greek time) with thousands of fans appearing to be blocked from accessing Yahoo or getting into their inbox.

When trying to check the main homepage users are currently faced with the message “This site can’t be reached. www.yahoo.com’s server IP address could not be found.”

Down Detector, which monitors outages across the web, is also showing thousands of reports across the UK and rest of the world.

source