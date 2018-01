Yana Kashcheeva: Is this the best trained body in Russia? (17 SEXY PHOTOS)

There is something about those Russian girls…

She is a bodybuilding athlete and became known through social media with hundreds of thousands of followers.

She has won several titles while she has also run at motor races, as she has revealed.

She works out 5 times a week, for two hours each time, while she is sponsored by well-known food supplement companies.

Ladies and gentlemen, behold Yana Kashcheeva!