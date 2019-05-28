Yanis Varoufakis on the edge as vote count thriller continues

Ex-Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis and his party DieM25 are held in suspension as the vote count which will impact if he elects one MEP continues.

The party is currently on the threshold of the 3% margin necessary for a political formation to win a seat in the European Parliament.

However, according to sources close to the party and analysts who are privy to the ongoing vote integration, the most likely scenario is that Varoufakis’s party will come up short of the 3% quota and the seat will probably go to SYRIZA, bringing its tally to 6 seats.

In a second, less likely scenario, SYRIZA will lose a seat bringing its total to 5, the extra seat going to New Democracy.

Over 91% of the votes have been included in the count so far.