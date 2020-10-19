Yes, There’s an asteroid coming for Earth right before the US election day

Over the weekend, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson once again dredged up the news of an asteroid called 2018 VP1, which is scheduled to zip past Earth on November 2. Yes, that’s just one day before Americans will cast their vote for the next President of the United States.
Asteroid 2018VP1, a refrigerator-sized space-rock, is hurtling towards us at more than 40,000 km/hr.
It may buzz-cut Earth on Nov 2, the day before the Presidential Election.
It’s not big enough to cause harm. So if the World ends in 2020, it won’t be the fault of the Universe. pic.twitter.com/eiy9G9w4Ez
— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) October 18, 2020
However, as Tyson wrote, if images of a massive space rock slamming into Earth are sending chills down your spine, you don’t need to panic. Indeed, when the asteroid first popped up on the planet’s radar back in August, NASA quickly put any fears of an imminent disaster to bed.
