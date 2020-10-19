Yes, There’s an asteroid coming for Earth right before the US election day

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 19, 2020

Spoiler: You’ll still be able to vote on November 3

Over the weekend, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson once again dredged up the news of an asteroid called 2018 VP1, which is scheduled to zip past Earth on November 2. Yes, that’s just one day before Americans will cast their vote for the next President of the United States.

However, as Tyson wrote, if images of a massive space rock slamming into Earth are sending chills down your spine, you don’t need to panic. Indeed, when the asteroid first popped up on the planet’s radar back in August, NASA quickly put any fears of an imminent disaster to bed.

Read more: Popular Mechanics

