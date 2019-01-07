Ygeiamou.gr medical site launches with high expectations

At the dawn of each year, it is customary to set fresh goals, based on personal and societal good. In this context, and with a vision to offer reliable, trustworthy and timely news on all health-related matters, site ygeiamou.gr aspires to cover all the readers’ needs about health and medical news.

Distinguished representatives of the Greek medical community and specialist journalists, will collaborate to provide a solid multi-faceted source of information on what is happening in the field of medicine and health.

The team at ygeiamou.gr wants to offer a platform to renowned representatives of the domestic and international medical community, who strive to improve the quality of life through their scientific work aim.

In a time when the phenomena of “fake” news are prevalent in the social media, the venture of presenting trustworthy medical news can only be achieved with the help of prominent and reliable health journalists at the helm of the new portal. They will be those professionals responsible for bringing the knowledge of the scientific community to the readers.

Come on board and be informed about the latest news, developments, and breakthroughs in the field of medicine and health by a team of responsible professionals.

The Scientific Committee:

Meletios Athanasios K. Dimopoulos

Dean of the National & Kapodistrian University of Athens Professor of Therapeutic-Hematology-Oncology Director of the General Therapeutic General Clinic Of Athens Hospital “Alexandra”

Dimitrios Linos

Emeritus Professor of Surgery, Medical School of Athens Governor of the American College of Surgeons Head of Academic Affairs of the Health Group Head of Surgery Group “Health”

Panagiotis Skandalakis

Professor of Anatomy Surgery, Medical School of Athens

President of the Union of Professors of the Medical School of Athens (EKIPA)

President of the Department of National Health Service Design of the Panhellenic Medical Association

Petros P. Sifakakis

Professor of Pathology-Rheumatology, Medical School of Athens

Director of the First Pediatric Clinic, “Laiko” Hospital of Athens

President of the Medical School of Athens

Athanasios Tsakris

Professor of Microbiology, Medical School, Athens

Director of the Laboratory of Microbiology of the Medical School of Athens

George P. Hrousos

Emeritus Professor of Pediatrics and Endocrinology, Medical School of Athens Scientific Coordinator, Clinical and Translation Research Unit in Endocrinology, National Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) Head of UNESCO Chair in Adolescent Health Care), NKUA Master of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Endocrinology Member, National Academy of Medicine, USA

The editorial team

Mary Bibi

Editorial director

Niki Psaltis

Chief Editor

Reportage:

Panagiota Karlatira, Mary Labaditis, Charalampos Nikopoulos, Julia Tounta, Romina Xyda

News Feed:

Andreas Kalistratis, Marianna Spanou