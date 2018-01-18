Yorgos Lanthimos and wife spotted in Athens (photos)

Greek director and filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, was seen with his wife French actress Ariane Labed in downtown Athens. The renowned director, who burst onto the movie circuit with his big Cannes Film Festival hit “Dogtooth-Kynodontas” in 2009, which he followed up with critically acclaimed “The Lobster” and his most recent “The killing of a sacred deer”, has been with his partner since 2013 when they tied the knot in London. Ariane has featured in two of her husband’s movies, “The Lobster” and “Attenberg”.